NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole

MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2021) – Construction Mechanic Constructionman Danny Stensby, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, uses a front loader to remove a flag pole base at Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division (NMC EAD) Unit Misawa. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Benjamin Ringers)

