Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole [Image 1 of 6]

    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2021) – Builder 1st Class Anthonyl Cabrera guides while Construction Mechanic Constructionman Danny Stensby moves a front loader into position to remove a flag pole base at Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division (NMC EAD) Unit Misawa. The two Sailors are assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment which is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 01:28
    Photo ID: 6867631
    VIRIN: 210929-N-GR586-1018
    Resolution: 7066x4711
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole
    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole
    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole
    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole
    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole
    NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    Interoperability
    Loader
    NAF Misawa
    NAFM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT