MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 29, 2021) – Builder 1st Class Anthonyl Cabrera guides while Construction Mechanic Constructionman Danny Stensby moves a front loader into position to remove a flag pole base at Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division (NMC EAD) Unit Misawa. The two Sailors are assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment which is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 01:28 Photo ID: 6867631 VIRIN: 210929-N-GR586-1018 Resolution: 7066x4711 Size: 6.29 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.