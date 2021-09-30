MISAWA, Japan (Sept. 30, 2021) – Builder 3rd Class Chase Vanzile, right, and Builder 1st Class Anthonyl Cabrera, both assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, mix cement while replacing a flag pole base at Navy Munitions Command East Asia Division (NMC EAD) Unit Misawa. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 01:28 Photo ID: 6867638 VIRIN: 210930-N-GR586-2085 Resolution: 7761x5174 Size: 4.4 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Far East Replaces Flag Pole [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.