210930-N-TA290-1003 HONOLULU (September 30, 2021) The 25th Infantry Division (25th ID) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan visits Naval Supply System Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Pearl Harbor's Ocean Terminal Division. The 25th ID is one of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's largest warfighting mission partners that receive the support of one of the most strategic seaports in the mid-Pacific, capable of multi-port-on loads, equipment handlers, crane operators, and a helicopter landing platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 22:57 Photo ID: 6867142 VIRIN: 210930-N-TA290-1003 Resolution: 3359x5049 Size: 7.69 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Army 25th ID Visit NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor's Ocean Terminal Division [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.