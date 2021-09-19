Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. Healy was designed to conduct Coast Guard missions and support a wide range of Arctic research activities with more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for a science team. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

