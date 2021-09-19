Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay

    BAFFIN BAY

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. The glider will record critical oceanographic data for the scientists by reaching remote areas closer to shore and send the information back to the team to be combined with information collected on board Healy. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    VIRIN: 210921-G-DX668-1003
    Location: BAFFIN BAY
    Healy
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy
    Arctic
    icebreaker
    USCG PolarOps
    Arctic21

