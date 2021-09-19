Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. The glider will record critical oceanographic data for the scientists by reaching remote areas closer to shore and send the information back to the team to be combined with information collected on board Healy. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

Date Taken: 09.19.2021