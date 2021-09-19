Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay

Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. Healy’s crew has supported the embarked scientists by deploying equipment and instruments for collecting water samples and data throughout their Arctic patrol, including their transit through the Northwest Passage and within Disko Bay. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

