Kilo Co. Range 410A

U.S. Navy HN Stephen Guinn, a greenside corpsman with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, takes cover on Range 410A during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 Photo ID: 6866591 Resolution: 2936x4404 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US