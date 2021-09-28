Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Co. Range 410A [Image 4 of 18]

    Kilo Co. Range 410A

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, exits a trench line on Range 410A during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:16
    Photo ID: 6866593
    VIRIN: 210927-M-CQ925-1221
    Resolution: 3744x2106
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Co. Range 410A [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Platoon

    Infantry

    Range 410

    ITX

    SLTE

    Platoon
    Infantry
    Range 410
    ITX
    Machine Gun Hill
    SLTE

