U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, attached to 3d Marines, clear a trench line on Range 410A during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 27, 2021. Range 410A prepares Marines for platoon supported attacks on enemy positions to enhance integrated operations in contested environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:15 Photo ID: 6866592 VIRIN: 210927-M-CQ925-1173 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.97 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Co. Range 410A [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.