Body Bearers with Bravo Company, Marine Barracks Washington, carry the casket of Sgt. Nicole Gee during a full honors funeral Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2021. Gee, a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was killed as the result of an enemy attack while conducting non-combatant evacuation operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6865161
|VIRIN:
|210929-M-KC226-1229
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.14 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington Pay their Last respects to Sgt. Nicole Gee [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
