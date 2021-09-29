Marine Barracks Washington Pay their Last respects to Sgt. Nicole Gee

Marines with the official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard stand at “ceremonial at ease” during a full honors funeral for Sgt. Nicole Gee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2021. Gee, a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was killed as the result of an enemy attack while conducting non-combatant evacuation operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

