    Marine Barracks Washington Pay their Last respects to Sgt. Nicole Gee [Image 6 of 11]

    Marine Barracks Washington Pay their Last respects to Sgt. Nicole Gee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with Marine Barracks Washington march during a full honors funeral for Sgt. Nicole Gee at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 29, 2021. Gee, a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, was killed as the result of an enemy attack while conducting non-combatant evacuation operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6865143
    VIRIN: 210929-M-KC226-1151
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington Pay their Last respects to Sgt. Nicole Gee [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

