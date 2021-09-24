Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour

A Member of the National Health Service experiences the strength of a fire hose in action while visiting the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department during a base familiarization tour of Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Sept. 24, 2021. The NHS members who attended the tour learned about the Liberty Wing’s mission and capabilities, including the 48th MDG’s operations including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations administrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

