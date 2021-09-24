Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour [Image 14 of 15]

    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Member of the National Health Service experiences the strength of a fire hose in action while visiting the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department during a base familiarization tour of Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Sept. 24, 2021. The NHS members who attended the tour learned about the Liberty Wing’s mission and capabilities, including the 48th MDG’s operations including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations administrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 10:58
    Photo ID: 6865111
    VIRIN: 210924-F-AF202-0014
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour
    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    base tour
    NHS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT