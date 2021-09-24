Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- Members of the National Health Service were invited to attend a base familiarization tour at Royal Air Force Lakenheath on Sept. 24, 2021, strengthening the partnership between the NHS and 48th Fighter Wing.



The NHS members who attended the tour learned about the Liberty Wing’s mission and capabilities, including the 48th Medical Group’s operations including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations administrations, building upon the strong relationship already established between the Liberty Medics and the NHS.



“I wanted to arrange an initial tour for NHS East of England Ambulance staff to enable a relaxed environment to meet and discover each other’s roles with our U.S. Air Force colleagues, to see how everyone was coping in a work environment since the initial lockdowns, and to establish a solid link in the future” said Julie Offord, NHS staff member.



Upon arriving at the Liberty Wing, NHS personnel were greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Jolynn Kari, 48th Medical Group Superintendent, who escorted the group around the Liberty Wing’s hospital grounds and COVID test facility.



“Hosting our NHS Paramedics provided us the opportunity to show how we work together and what our new training includes with the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)” said Chief Master Sgt. Jolynn Kari, 48th Medical Group Superintendent.



After initial introductions to the facilities, NHS members had the opportunity to compare and contrast urgent care procedures by viewing a TCCC demonstration, where they were able to see how Airmen treat patients in need of immediate care from life threatening injuries.



“We are excited to learn of possible future training and clinical skill activities together, sharing knowledge and experience as well as making solid steps to creating good links between the NHS Ambulance Trust and the 48th Fighter Wing” said Offord.



After spending some time with the 48th MDG, NHS members were allowed to get an up close view of one of the 48th FW’s F-15C Eagles. The group was also given the chance to view and learn about the workplaces of other Airmen including the Control Tower, Radar Approach Control and a 48th Civil Engineering Squadrons fire department.



“We have sincere admiration for every single person at the 48th Fighter Wing, their continued dedication, loyalty and compassion to maintain liberty for everyone,” said Offord



Familiarization tours like this give UK counterparts an understanding of how the Liberty Wing operates. They also help to strengthen the relationships we have with the local community and foster an environment for valuable training opportunities for Airmen and the local community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021