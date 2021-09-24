Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour [Image 15 of 15]

    Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the National Health Service visit the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department during a base familiarization tour of Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Sept. 24, 2021. Through exchanging of practices and skills between Airmen and the National Health Services’ medical care providers and locations, 48th MDG personnel maintain medical readiness from these partnerships and enhance the 48th Fighter Wing’s wartime capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    base tour
    NHS

