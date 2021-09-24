Liberty Wing hosts NHS tour

Members of the National Health Service visit the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department during a base familiarization tour of Royal Air Force Lakenheath, Sept. 24, 2021. Through exchanging of practices and skills between Airmen and the National Health Services’ medical care providers and locations, 48th MDG personnel maintain medical readiness from these partnerships and enhance the 48th Fighter Wing’s wartime capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

