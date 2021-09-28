A cake is displayed during the Air Force’s 74th birthday ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2021. The birthday officially falls on Sept. 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:30 Photo ID: 6864297 VIRIN: 210928-F-LE393-0038 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.22 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force 74th birthday celebration at U.S. Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.