    Air Force 74th birthday celebration at U.S. Capitol [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Force 74th birthday celebration at U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Senior Air Force leaders and congressmen pose after cutting the cake during the Air Force’s 74th birthday ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Sept. 28, 2021. From left: Airman 1st Class Tavion Hill, the youngest Airman present, Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones, Rep. John Garamendi, Sen. Jon Tester, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

