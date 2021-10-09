Museum of Aviation 9/11 Remembrance Run

Col. Lindsay Droz, 78th Air Base Wing commander, applauds runners as they complete their 5K run during the Remembrance Run at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. The 9/11 Remembrance Run paid special tribute to all the fallen heroes who died Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist’s used commercial aircraft to attack the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

