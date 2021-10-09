Emergency response and firefighting vehicles stage in support for the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Run in front of the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost and many more were wounded Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist’s used commercial aircraft to attack the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6863831
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-ED303-0002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|8.85 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Museum of Aviation 9/11 Remembrance Run [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT