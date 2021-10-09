Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Museum of Aviation 9/11 Remembrance Run [Image 3 of 6]

    Museum of Aviation 9/11 Remembrance Run

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Capt.) Thaddaeus Werner, Air Force Reserve Command chaplain, gives the invocation before the 9/11 Remembrance Run at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost and many more were wounded Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks occurred at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

