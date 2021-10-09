Museum of Aviation 9/11 Remembrance Run

Chaplain (Capt.) Thaddaeus Werner, Air Force Reserve Command chaplain, gives the invocation before the 9/11 Remembrance Run at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost and many more were wounded Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks occurred at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

