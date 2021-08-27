Chaplains, Mental Health provide assistance during evacuation operations

Chaplain (Capt.) Thomas Simmons, an augmentee from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, cleans-up trash with other service members at a processing hangar for Afghanistan evacuees Aug. 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Chaplains and mental health providers from different bases arrived at Al Udeid AB to offer additional support for service members during Afghanistan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

