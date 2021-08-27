Chaplains, Mental Health provide assistance during evacuation operations

Chaplain (Capt.) John Reutemann, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, visits with service members Aug. 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Chaplains and mental health technicians from different bases arrived at the installation to assist with Afghanistan evacuation operations and provide support for service members participating in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

