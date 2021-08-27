Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains, Mental Health provide assistance during evacuation operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Chaplains, Mental Health provide assistance during evacuation operations

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tijuana Odom, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing mental health augmentee, visits with service members while helping them pack food for Afghanistan evacuees Aug. 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While service members support Afghanistan evacuation operations, volunteers from the Chapel Corps and mental health technicians, from different bases, support members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)

    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AUAB
    Afghanistan Evacuation
    Afghanistan evacuation operations

