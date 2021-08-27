Chaplains, Mental Health provide assistance during evacuation operations

Tijuana Odom, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing mental health augmentee, visits with service members while helping them pack food for Afghanistan evacuees Aug. 27, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While service members support Afghanistan evacuation operations, volunteers from the Chapel Corps and mental health technicians, from different bases, support members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kylee Gardner)
