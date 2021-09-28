210928-N-LK647-0057 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 28, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Christian J. Cox, right, prepares to carry Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dustin W. Bettice during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 28, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 05:37 Photo ID: 6862980 VIRIN: 210928-N-LK647-0057 Resolution: 4569x3655 Size: 4.32 MB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210928-N-LK647-0057 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.