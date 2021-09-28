Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210928-N-LK647-0044 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Morgan Gardunotrevizo, second from left, demonstrates proper bandage placement for lower abdominal wounds to Fireman Alex B. Cross, second from right, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 28, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 05:37
    Photo ID: 6862978
    VIRIN: 210928-N-LK647-0044
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

