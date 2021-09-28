210928-N-LK647-0044 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Morgan Gardunotrevizo, second from left, demonstrates proper bandage placement for lower abdominal wounds to Fireman Alex B. Cross, second from right, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training course aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 28, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

