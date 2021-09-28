Italian Soldiers attend the Change of Responsibility ceremony CSM Sergio Bondielli. CSM Bondielli hopes to continue to have the deep collaboration with the leaders that surround him.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:53 Photo ID: 6862942 VIRIN: 210928-A-DR527-104 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 3.73 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 4 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.