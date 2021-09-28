Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 2 [Image 2 of 5]

    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 2

    ITALY

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Italian Senior Officer Col. Michele Biasiutti pins CSM Sergio Bondielli for his promotion within the ranks of Non Commissioned Officers on September 28. CSM Bondielli also says, “For an Italian NCO this kind of transition is the epics of a career”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:53
    Photo ID: 6862940
    VIRIN: 210928-A-DR527-102
    Resolution: 6032x4640
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 2 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 1
    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 2
    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 3
    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 4
    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Allies
    #ServiceMembers
    #USAGItaly
    #ChangeofResponsibility
    #SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT