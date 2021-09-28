U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa welcomes in CSM Sergio Bondielli to represent the Italian sector of SETAF-AF as Command Sergeant Major on September 28. CSM Bondielli says, “This is an addition to be appointed as CSM, just an addition, I continue to work with my allies”.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6862939
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-DR527-101
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT