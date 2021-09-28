Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli

    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 1

    ITALY

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa welcomes in CSM Sergio Bondielli to represent the Italian sector of SETAF-AF as Command Sergeant Major on September 28. CSM Bondielli says, “This is an addition to be appointed as CSM, just an addition, I continue to work with my allies”.

