U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa welcomes in CSM Sergio Bondielli to represent the Italian sector of SETAF-AF as Command Sergeant Major on September 28. CSM Bondielli says, “This is an addition to be appointed as CSM, just an addition, I continue to work with my allies”.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:53 Photo ID: 6862939 VIRIN: 210928-A-DR527-101 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 5.02 MB Location: IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli Photo 1 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.