Two defenders from the 8th Security Forces Squadron search the perimeter of a routine training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. The 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists contributed their expertise for remote and hostile environment survival, in support of the 8th SFS defenders showcasing their abilities during a simulated ground attack by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:29 Photo ID: 6862757 VIRIN: 210929-F-SQ280-0135 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 7.38 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Through rain, shine: Defenders, SERE protect the Wolf Pack [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.