A defender from the 8th Security Forces Squadron advances toward opposing forces during a routine training exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. The 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists contributed their expertise for remote and hostile environment survival, in support of the 8th SFS defenders showcasing their abilities during a simulated ground attack by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6862755
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-SQ280-0153
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Through rain, shine: Defenders, SERE protect the Wolf Pack [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT