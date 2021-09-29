Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through rain, shine: Defenders, SERE protect the Wolf Pack [Image 3 of 9]

    Through rain, shine: Defenders, SERE protect the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Humvee arrives to the scene of a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. The 8th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialists contributed their expertise for remote and hostile environment survival, in support of the 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders showcasing their abilities during a simulated ground attack by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

