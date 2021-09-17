KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Lam, a radiologic technologist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West, focuses X-ray equipment. Lam, a native of Los Angeles, California, says, "My job is to provide quality X-ray images that can be viewed by our physicians so they can determine any problems." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

