KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Lam, a radiologic technologist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West, focuses X-ray equipment. Lam, a native of Los Angeles, California, says, "My job is to provide quality X-ray images that can be viewed by our physicians so they can determine any problems." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6861563
|VIRIN:
|210917-N-QA097-100
|Resolution:
|3739x3057
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT