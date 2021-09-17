Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KEY WEST, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Justin Lam, a radiologic technologist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West, focuses X-ray equipment. Lam, a native of Los Angeles, California, says, "My job is to provide quality X-ray images that can be viewed by our physicians so they can determine any problems." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:37
    Photo ID: 6861563
    VIRIN: 210917-N-QA097-100
    Resolution: 3739x3057
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Key West
    radiologic technologist

