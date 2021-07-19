Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay Military Medicine Clinic

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 19, 2021) - Lt. John Baginski, a physician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay’s Military Medicine Clinic, uses an otoscope with a sailor. Baginski, a native of St. Charles, Illinois, says, “The readiness of the individual impacts readiness of the mission.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

