    CBIRF Capital Shield Exercise [Image 9 of 9]

    CBIRF Capital Shield Exercise

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    September 24, 2021 | NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD ANNEX STUMP NECK, Md. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Capital Shield aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Md., on Sept. 24, 2021. Capital Shield is conducted to give CBIRF personnel experience with amphibious response using Landing Craft Air Cushion in the event that CBIRF is called to respond, and conventional roads are unavailable. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

    Sailors
    Marines
    CBIRF
    Capital Shield
    CS21

