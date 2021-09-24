September 24, 2021 | MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Capital Shield aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on Sept. 24, 2021. Capital Shield is conducted to give CBIRF personnel experience with amphibious response using Landing Craft Air Cushion in the event that CBIRF is called to respond, and conventional roads are unavailable. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 10:36 Photo ID: 6861554 VIRIN: 210924-M-DL557-0097 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 695.48 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF Capital Shield Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.