CBIRF Capital Shield Exercise

September 24, 2021 | NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD ANNEX STUMP NECK, Md. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) conduct Capital Shield aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head Annex Stump Neck, Md., on Sept. 24, 2021. Capital Shield is conducted to give CBIRF personnel the experience with amphibious response via Landing Craft Air Cushion in the event that CBIRF is called to respond and vehicle accessibility is limited. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham/Released)

