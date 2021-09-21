Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS

The new emblem for the 97th Contracting Squadron (CONS) is hung on the wall at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 3, 2021. Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, redesignated the 97th Contracting Flight to the 97th CONS due to the manning assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Lovelace)

