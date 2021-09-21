Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS [Image 2 of 4]

    Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The new emblem for the 97th Contracting Squadron (CONS) is hung on the wall at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 3, 2021. Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, redesignated the 97th Contracting Flight to the 97th CONS due to the manning assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Lovelace)

    contracting
    support
    Altus Air Force Base
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97th Contracting Squadron

