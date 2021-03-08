Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS [Image 4 of 4]

    Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Jonathan Esquivel, 97th Contracting Squadron (CONS) commander, removes the 97th Contracting Flight flag at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 3, 2021. The 97th CONS is split into three flights: the base support flight, construction flight, and infrastructure flight. (Courtesy photo by Lori Clinton)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021
    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Live Free &hellip; Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS

    contracting
    support
    Altus Air Force Base
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97th Contracting Squadron

