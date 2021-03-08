Maj. Jonathan Esquivel, 97th Contracting Squadron (CONS) commander, removes the 97th Contracting Flight flag at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 3, 2021. The 97th CONS is split into three flights: the base support flight, construction flight, and infrastructure flight. (Courtesy photo by Lori Clinton)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 10:24
|Photo ID:
|6861551
|VIRIN:
|210803-F-F3508-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x1960
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS
LEAVE A COMMENT