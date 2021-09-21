Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS

From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christian Ates, 97th Contracting Squadron (CONS) senior enlisted leader, Maj. Jonathan Esquivel, 97th CONS commander, and Lori Clinton, 97th CONS director of business operations, gather for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 21, 2021. The 97th CONS was redesignated as a flight in June of 2014 due to manning, despite a steady increase in the amount of dollars and contracts the team managed after the base received the first KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Lovelace)

