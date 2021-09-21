Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS [Image 3 of 4]

    Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christian Ates, 97th Contracting Squadron (CONS) senior enlisted leader, Maj. Jonathan Esquivel, 97th CONS commander, and Lori Clinton, 97th CONS director of business operations, gather for a photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Sept. 21, 2021. The 97th CONS was redesignated as a flight in June of 2014 due to manning, despite a steady increase in the amount of dollars and contracts the team managed after the base received the first KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Lovelace)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Free … Buy Hard: Newly redesignated 97 CONS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    contracting
    support
    Altus Air Force Base
    AETC
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    97th Contracting Squadron

