The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch recently scored a perfect score, 31 out of 31, on their USAG Humphreys Environmental Inspection. Through careful planning, teamwork, and attention to detail, the Far East District has been able to achieve a perfect score for multiple inspections.

