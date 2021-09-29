The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch recently scored a perfect score, 31 out of 31, on their USAG Humphreys Environmental Inspection. Through careful planning, teamwork, and attention to detail, the Far East District has been able to achieve a perfect score for multiple inspections.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6861030
|VIRIN:
|210929-O-QN611-768
|Resolution:
|665x718
|Size:
|247.35 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Far East District Transportation Branch earns perfect environmental inspection score
LEAVE A COMMENT