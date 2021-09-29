Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Far East District Logistics Management [Image 1 of 3]

    Far East District Logistics Management

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch recently scored a perfect score, 31 out of 31, on their USAG Humphreys Environmental Inspection. Through careful planning, teamwork, and attention to detail, the Far East District has been able to achieve a perfect score for multiple inspections.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 00:30
    Photo ID: 6861028
    VIRIN: 210929-O-QN611-600
    Resolution: 700x469
    Size: 179.86 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Far East District Logistics Management [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Far East District Logistics Management
    Far East District Transportation Branch
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Far East District Transportation Branch earns perfect environmental inspection score

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics
    Far East District
    transportation branch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT