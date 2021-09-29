Far East District Transportation Branch earns perfect environmental inspection score

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch recently...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch recently scored a perfect score, 31 out of 31, on their USAG Humphreys Environmental Inspection. Through careful planning, teamwork, and attention to detail, the Far East District has been able to achieve a perfect score for multiple inspections. see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Transportation Branch recently scored a perfect score, 31 out of 31, on their USAG Humphreys Environmental Inspection.



The USAG Humphreys Department of Public Works conducts the inspection to ensure that an organization is operating in line with the policies and regulations of the local area.



FED Environmental Officers, Min Kwan Choe, Yong Han Yi and Po Song Kwon, continue to lead the effort, ensuring personnel follow all regulations and policies.



The importance of an environmental inspection is to ensure hazardous materials are handled properly and the appropriate procedures are followed to dispose of expended hazardous materials like used batteries, engine oil and hydraulic fluids.



“In the logistics community, we must think carefully of the first, second and third order effects of our actions, to support an organization,” said Alexander Hung, FED Maintenance and Transportation chief.



“For example, if we have used engine oil, storing the engine oil in an empty container is not enough to satisfy the environment inspection. We need to consider secondary containment in the case there are leaks in the primary containing device. If the secondary containment fails, personnel need to understand and know how to properly contain a spill on a moment’s notice.”



DPW conducts quarterly and unscheduled inspection visits of the FED jobsite, procedures, and administrative checks, to ensure inspection accuracy. FED requires that all personnel handling and operating near hazardous materials complete the mandatory annual training course to prepare for inspection, the safety of the environment and personnel.



“Achieving a high score is no accident,” said Hung. “It requires a lot of cooperation, networking, and teamwork between multiple organizations that have differing missions. Following prescribed procedures not only saves the military funds to clean up the damage (if procedures and regulations are not followed), but it prevents and mitigates environmental damage from occurring.



“Through careful planning, teamwork, and attention to detail, the Far East District has been able to achieve a perfect score for multiple inspections. The Far East District has a long track record of completing these inspections in high regard and well above the standard.”