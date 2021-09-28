Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Before and after: a photo of the Fort Knox Main post cemetery in 2004 versus 2021. Over the past decade many repairs have been made in order for National Shrine Status to be achieved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:35
    Photo ID: 6860634
    VIRIN: 210928-A-BB164-0002
    Resolution: 660x990
    Size: 580.5 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide [Image 5 of 5], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide
    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide
    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide
    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide
    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    cemetery

    Kentucky

    Main Post Cemetery

    National Shrine Status

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    cemetery
    Kentucky
    veterans
    Main Post Cemetery
    National Shrine Status

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT