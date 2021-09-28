Before and after: a photo of the Fort Knox Main post cemetery in 2004 versus 2021. Over the past decade many repairs have been made in order for National Shrine Status to be achieved.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6860634
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-BB164-0002
|Resolution:
|660x990
|Size:
|580.5 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide [Image 5 of 5], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
