Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:35 Photo ID: 6860635 VIRIN: 210928-A-BB164-0003 Resolution: 2957x1827 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide [Image 5 of 5], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.