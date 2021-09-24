An aerial view of the Fort Knox Main Post Cemetery taken Sept. 24, 2021. The cemetery is the only one Army-wide to achieve National Shrine Status twice.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6860635
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-BB164-0003
|Resolution:
|2957x1827
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide [Image 5 of 5], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
