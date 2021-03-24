Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    The Fort Knox Main Post Cemetery is comprised of 816 gravesites containing a total of 973 decedents, to include Medal of Honor recipient Ernest Kouma.

    Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide

