Fort Knox cemetery retains National Shrine Status, one of only two to hold title Army-wide

The Fort Knox Main Post Cemetery is comprised of 816 gravesites containing a total of 973 decedents, to include Medal of Honor recipient Ernest Kouma.
|03.24.2021
|09.28.2021 15:35
|6860636
|210928-A-BB164-0006
|4552x3193
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|5
|0
