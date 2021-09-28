210928-N-GR655-012 GROTON, Conn. (September 28, 2021) – Vice Adm. William Houston, right, commander of the U.S. Naval Submarine Forces, meets with Groton area U.S. Navy leadership onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 28. Houston recently took command and is visiting naval installations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 11:47
|Photo ID:
|6860142
|VIRIN:
|210928-N-GR655-012
|Resolution:
|3106x2071
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBFOR visit to Groton [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
