SUBFOR visit to Groton

210928-N-GR655-012 GROTON, Conn. (September 28, 2021) – Vice Adm. William Houston, right, commander of the U.S. Naval Submarine Forces, meets with Groton area U.S. Navy leadership onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 28. Houston recently took command and is visiting naval installations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

