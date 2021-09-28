Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBFOR visit to Groton [Image 1 of 2]

    SUBFOR visit to Groton

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    210928-N-GR655-003 GROTON, Conn. (September 28, 2021) – Vice Adm. William Houston, commander of the U.S. Naval Submarine Forces, is greeted by Capt. John Stafford, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, during a meeting with Groton area U.S. Navy leadership onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 28. Houston recently took command and is visiting naval installations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

