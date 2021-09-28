SUBFOR visit to Groton

210928-N-GR655-003 GROTON, Conn. (September 28, 2021) – Vice Adm. William Houston, commander of the U.S. Naval Submarine Forces, is greeted by Capt. John Stafford, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, during a meeting with Groton area U.S. Navy leadership onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Sept. 28. Houston recently took command and is visiting naval installations in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

