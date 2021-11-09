U.S. Air Force visits U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 11, 2021) U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck engages with invited guests and midshipmen prior to the 54th Navy-Air Force football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The 54th Navy-Air Force football game moved from Oct. 2 to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 10:12
|Photo ID:
|6859821
|VIRIN:
|210911-N-ID676-1242
|Resolution:
|3020x2013
|Size:
|573.66 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
