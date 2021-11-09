Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force visits U.S. Naval Academy [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force visits U.S. Naval Academy

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Sept. 11, 2021) Midshipmen of the class of 2022 interact with peers, US Military members, and invited guests prior to the 54the Navy-Air Force football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The 54th Navy-Air Force football game moved from Oct. 2 to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr/Released)

    Football
    Event
    Midshipmen
    US Navy

